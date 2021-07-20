Catholic World News

President Biden issues statement for Eid al-Adha

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Eid al-Adha commemorates the Muslim belief that Abraham was willing to sacrifice his son Ishmael to God. (The Old Testament relates that Abraham was willing to sacrifice his son Isaac.) In his statement, President Biden paid tribute to “Islam’s commitment to equality and the shared roots of the world’s Abrahamic faiths.”

