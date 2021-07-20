Catholic World News

Toronto, Calgary Catholics join Saskatchewan in fundraising drive for residential school survivors

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2005, “aside from an initial cash payment of $29 million and $25 million worth of in-kind services, Catholic groups promised to give their ‘best efforts’ to raise another $25 million,” CBC News reported. “Less than $4 million [had] been raised before the campaign was aborted.”

