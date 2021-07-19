Catholic World News

Mob violence closes emergency room of Catholic hospital in India

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic hospital in Bitar, India, was forced to close down its emergency room temporarily after an angry mob assaulted members of the Sisters of Charity, who administer the hospital. The conflict began when a group of about 30 people brought in a man with a gunshot wound. When doctors pronounced the man dead, the crowd angrily protested, insisting that he patient could be revived, and trashed the emergency room.

