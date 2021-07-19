Catholic World News

Lebanese prelate sees nation as ‘sheep without shepherd’

July 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai—likening Lebanon to a flock without a shepherd because of a continuing crisis that has left the nation without a government—urged his people to seek the intercession of St. Charbel, known as a miracle-worker.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!