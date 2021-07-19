Catholic World News

Italian bank takeover attempt to figure in Vatican financial trial?

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A failed bid to take over a troubled Italian bank may figure in the Vatican financial trial that opens July 27, the Reuters news service reports. In 2018, Raffaele Mincione attempted to gain control of Cariga bank. His effort failed—although it weakened the bank badly. The Vatican charges that Mincione made his takeover bid using funds that he had embezzled from Vatican accounts.

