Southwest Illinois bishop talks of Catholic Church’s ‘racial divide’

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Edward Braxton, now retired, was Bishop of Belleville, IL, from 2005 to 2020. He is the author of The Church and the Racial Divide: Reflections of an African-American Catholic Bishop.

