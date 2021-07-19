Catholic World News

Los Angeles school district kept millions in Title I funds from Catholic schools, probe finds

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In a decision that could restore millions of dollars to Catholic schools, the state of California has ruled that the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) violated federal law in ways that slashed assistance for academically struggling students in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles,” the archdiocese reported.

