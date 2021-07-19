Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo appeals for unity against Covid in Myanmar

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “COVID is waging a war against our people with a ferocity unknown to our people,” writes Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon. “Thousands are infected, hundreds are buried unwept and unsung, hurriedly buried in crowded cemeteries. Day and night, our people wait for oxygen in crowded streets.”

