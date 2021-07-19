Catholic World News

In Delhi, Syro-Malabar Catholics pray amidst the rubble of a demolished church

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rebuild Little Flower Syro-Malabar Church. AsiaNews reports that the 15-year-old church was destroyed because a government office considered it “unauthorized.”



“They arrived without warning,” said Father Jose Kannumkuzhy, the parish priest. “I was there when it happened. They destroyed everything: statues, objects used for prayer, the registers, the sound system. The altar is still standing but it is still unusable.”

