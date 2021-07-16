Catholic World News

Uttar Pradesh wants to impose 2-child limit

July 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (map) is 80% Hindu and 19% Muslim; only 0.2% of its population is Christian.



“People with more than two children would not be allowed to work in the public sector, obtain promotions, and, above all, could no longer benefit from welfare programs,” according to the report.

