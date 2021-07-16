Catholic World News

Chhattisgarh: police instructed to monitor Christian missionaries

July 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.



“The circular issued by the superintendent of police in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, ordering his subordinates to monitor Christian missionaries, smacks of bias and arbitrariness,” said Father Babu Joseph SVD, former spokesman for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

