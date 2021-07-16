Catholic World News

Pope Francis restricts celebration of traditional Latin Mass [developing]

July 16, 2021

Pope Francis has issued Traditionis Custodes [Guardians of the Tradition], an apostolic letter restricting the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass, and has explained his decision in a

letter to the world’s bishops.

“I take the firm decision to abrogate all the norms, instructions, permissions and customs that precede the present Motu proprio, and declare that the liturgical books promulgated by the saintly Pontiffs Paul VI and John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, constitute the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite,” he declared in the letter to the world’s bishops.

“It belongs to the diocesan bishop, as moderator, promoter, and guardian of the whole liturgical life of the particular Church entrusted to him, to regulate the liturgical celebrations of his diocese,” Pope Francis wrote in the apostolic letter. “Therefore, it is his exclusive competence to authorize the use of the 1962 Roman Missal in his diocese, according to the guidelines of the Apostolic See.”

In dioceses in which “until now there exist one or more groups” that use the older Missal, Pope Francis has directed the bishop “to determine that these groups do not deny the validity and the legitimacy of the liturgical reform, dictated by Vatican Council II and the Magisterium of the Supreme Pontiffs,” and to “designate one or more locations where the faithful adherents of these groups may gather for the Eucharistic celebration (not however in the parochial churches and without the erection of new personal parishes).”

The bishop is also directed “to appoint a priest who, as delegate of the bishop, is entrusted with these celebrations and with the pastoral care of these groups of the faithful,” and “to establish at the designated locations the days on which Eucharistic celebrations are permitted using the Roman Missal promulgated by Saint John XXIII in 1962. In these celebrations the readings are proclaimed in the vernacular language, using translations of the Sacred Scripture approved for liturgical use by the respective Episcopal Conferences.”

Where personal parishes for the use of the older Missal have already been established, Pope Francis has directed the bishop “to verify that the parishes canonically erected for the benefit of these faithful are effective for their spiritual growth, and to determine whether or not to retain them.”

Bishops, the Pope added, “should take care not to authorize the establishment of new groups” that celebrate Mass according to the older Missal.

Priests who already celebrate the traditional Latin Mass “should request from the diocesan Bishop the authorization to continue to enjoy this faculty,” Pope Francis said. Priests ordained after July 16, 2021 “who wish to celebrate the traditional Latin Mass “should submit a formal request to the diocesan Bishop, who shall consult the Apostolic See before granting this authorization.”

[developing]

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!