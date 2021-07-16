Catholic World News

Cuban bishops call for dialogue as island reels from protests

July 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cuban-American bishops have voiced support for protestors; the Cuban bishops themselves, recognizing “the right [of Cubans] to express their needs and hopes,” said, “We will not reach a favorable solution through imposition, or by making a call for confrontation, but only by listening mutually to each other and looking for accords.”

