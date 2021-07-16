Catholic World News

Pennsylvania bishops lift general dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation

July 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As always, people who are ill, who suspect that they may have been exposed to a contagious disease, have caregiver obligations or have serious anxiety about being in a large group at this time are not required to attend Mass,” the Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a statement. “People who are ill or who may carry a contagious illness are strongly encouraged to stay home.”

