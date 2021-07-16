Catholic World News

Employer was wrong to fire researcher critical of gender ideology, British tribunal rules

July 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Maya Forstater was fired by the Centre for Global Development for her belief “that sex is immutable and not to be conflated with gender identity.”



An employment tribunal ruled that Forstater’s belief is “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.” An appellate tribunal, however, ruled that her position “may well be profoundly offensive and even distressing to many others,” but “must be tolerated in a pluralist society.”

