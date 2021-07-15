Catholic World News

National Catholic Reporter calls for mandatory vaccination in Catholic churches, colleges

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An editorial in the National Catholic Reporter—a dissident liberal publication—has supported mandatory vaccination for Catholic college and church personnel. The editorial dismissed objections to forced vaccination, raised by Bishop Thomas Paprocki, as “churlish,” and cited a “moral obligation to get vaccinated,” concluding: “It is not even a close call.”

