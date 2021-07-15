Catholic World News

Investment manager talked Vatican into fraudulent scheme, prosecutor charges

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A former Vatican agent convinced the Vatican Secretariat of State to invest in a bond that was advertised as support for a new American railroad line, but actually funded three Italian corporations, the Pillar site reports. Enrico Crasso, who handled investments for the Vatican, now faces charges of embezzlement and fraud for his role in the alleged scheme.

