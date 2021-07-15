Catholic World News

Coptic Pope sees ‘global powers’ stronger than governments

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II said in a July 14 address that today’s world is ruled not by governments but by “global powers” of even greater strength. He said that the power of money, the mass media, and marketing were manipulating the world’s affairs, provoking international conflicts and injustices.

