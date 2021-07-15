‘A teen was accused of abuse inside Vatican City. Powerful church figures helped him become a priest.’
July 15, 2021
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: Reporting on the trial of Father Gabriele Martinelli, the Washington Post said that a “review of more than 2,000 pages of documents, most never previously reported, reveals that more powerful figures within the Church hierarchy discounted warnings as they facilitated Martinelli’s rise. Centrally responsible for Martinelli’s fate were Cardinal Angelo Comastri and Bishop Diego Coletti . . . Neither prelate is involved in the trial or any other known Church disciplinary process.”
Cardinal Comastri is the retired Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica and Vicar General for the Vatican City State; Bishop Coletti is the retired Bishop of Como, Italy.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: frjimt9455 -
Today 8:57 AM ET USA
This is just the tip of the iceberg of the corruption at the top of the Church... One of the reasons why when objections arose about the human body in the Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo put the pope's MC (da Cesena's) face into the scene as Minos, judge of the underworld! We humans never learn about the corrupting influence of power...