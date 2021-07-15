Catholic World News

Parish vandalized in Oregon

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Portland is one of over 75 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States since May 2020.

