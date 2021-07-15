Catholic World News

VA to offer transgender surgery to veterans

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “You know, the cost projection is from —anywhere from just over a million dollars a year to somewhere closer to $30 million a year,” Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough told NPR.



“We also assess it might get a little bigger than that because we assess that there may be as many as 3,000 veterans who would have this care if they could get it, those waiting for it,” he continued. “So if that’s the case, it could get up to as much as $71 million all in by 2028.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

