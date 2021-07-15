Catholic World News

Cuban-American bishops voice support for protestors

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to protests in Cuba, four Cuban-American bishops applauded “the right and courage of the people in Cuba to raise their voice publicly, casting away their fear of repression and revealing authentic solidarity as a people.”

