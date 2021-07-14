Catholic World News

Lay group decries mandatory vaccination at Jesuit university

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A lay Catholic group in Massachusetts has denounced Boston College for requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a Covid vaccination. The Jesuit-run school’s policy allowed for religious exemptions, but announced that “it is difficult for Catholics to make an argument against a Covid-19 vaccination.” The Catholic Action League said that the policy shows “an appalling act of disrespect—by an ostensibly Catholic institution—for the consciences and convictions of faithful Catholics.”

