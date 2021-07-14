Catholic World News

Italian senate moves forward on ‘homophobia’ bill despite Vatican concern

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a test vote, the Italian senate voted to move forward with an “anti-homophobia” bill, ruling that the bill did not violate the country’s constitution. The Vatican had made a rare intervention to raise concerns about the legislation, saying that it could violate the terms of the Lateran Treaty, which guarantees the freedom to teach the Catholic faith in schools. The senate voted 136—124 that the bill is constitutional.

