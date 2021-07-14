Catholic World News

Retired Buffalo auxiliary bishop named in new abuse lawsuit

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Edward Grosz, 76, was appointed auxiliary bishop of Buffalo in 1989; he retired in 2020. The prelate denies the allegation.

