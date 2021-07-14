Catholic World News

More than 160 unmarked graves found at site of former residential school

July 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vancouver Sun

CWN Editor's Note: “The Kuper Island Industrial School was in operation from 1889 to 1975 and has been referred to as ‘Canada’s Alcatraz’ because of its remote location and difficulty to escape from,” according to the report. (An anthropology professor who has conducted research on the schools has offered historical context on the deaths.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!