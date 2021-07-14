Catholic World News

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar, experts say

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Buddhism is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation of 56.6 million (map); the nation is 77% Buddhist, 8% ethnic religionist, 8% Christian, and 4% Muslim. In February, the nation’s military protest movement has intensified following the overthrew the elected government.

