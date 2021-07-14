Catholic World News

Brazil’s bishops back investigation of country’s Covid vaccine purchases

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Brazil’s federal police have opened an investigation into alleged financial regularities in the nation’s vaccine purchases. “The tragic loss of more than half a million lives is aggravated by accusations of malfeasance and corruption in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement.

