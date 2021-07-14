Catholic World News

EEOC chairwoman unilaterally issues gender guidelines

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The guidelines “over-expansively interpret last year’s Bostock Supreme Court decision to require use of employees’ preferred pronouns and access to restrooms based on self-asserted ‘gender identity,’” according to the latest newsletter of the US bishops’ Marriage: Unique for a Reason initiative.

