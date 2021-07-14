Catholic World News

Franciscans elect Italian as 121st successor to St. Francis of Assisi

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 116 capitulars (leaders and delegates) are participating in the 16-day general chapter of the Order of Friars Minors, founded by St. Francis of Assisi. The capitulars have elected Father Massimo Fusarelli, pastor of a Franciscan parish in Rome, as the order’s new minister general.

