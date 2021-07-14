Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez: continued prayers for Pope’s recovery

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, said that “it is with gratitude that we received the news of the success of the Holy Father’s surgery,” and that “we continue to offer our heartfelt prayers and good wishes for his recovery.”



Earlier, Archbishop Gomez had issued an earlier statement the day after the Pope’s surgery assuring the Pope of the prayers of Catholics in the US.

