Olympic athletes will be barred from Catholic churches in Tokyo

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo has announced that athletes attending the Olympic Games will “regrettably” not be allowed into the city’s churches, because of strict archdiocesan Covid policies. The archdiocese is allowing only registered parishioners to attend Mass, with limits on the number of people in the congregation.



The Olympic games in Tokyo will run from July 23 to August 8.

