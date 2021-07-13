Catholic World News

Diocese of Rochester: Bankruptcy judge rejects jury-trial motion, insurance settlement

July 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Courier

CWN Editor's Note: Over two dozen dioceses, including the Diocese of Rochester, have declared bankruptcy.



The US Bankruptcy Court has denied a request for jury trials by attorneys for 21 person who allege they were sexually abused as minors by the diocese’s clergy; the court also denied a request by the diocese for a $35M insurance settlement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!