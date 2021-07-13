Catholic World News

Nun kidnapped in DR Congo

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Francine of the Congregation of the Daughters of the Resurrection was kidnapped in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province (map). The congregation was founded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1966 (French-language history).

