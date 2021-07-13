Catholic World News

Descendants of enslaved people join dig on former Jesuit plantation

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Jesuits owned five large estates in Maryland totaling around 12,000 acres,” the Archdiocese of Washington’s director of archives wrote in an article. “Each Jesuit Manor was organized in a similar fashion with a home farm, plantation fields, and numerous tenant farms. The home farm served as the home of the Jesuit priests and brothers but also included the homes of the overseers and the enslaved African Americans.”

