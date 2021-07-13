Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich writes of ‘underlying spiritual crisis’ in Chicago’s violence

July 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Chicago

CWN Editor's Note: As of July 4, “2,019 people have been shot in Chicago this year, an increase of almost 13% over last year and a 58% increase in shootings compared with 2019,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.



“We seem unable or unwilling to comprehend that we are inextricably connected with each other,” Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in a letter on the violence. “Yet we truly are fratelli tutti, as Pope Francis put it — all brothers and sisters to each other. If we lose that sense of interconnectedness, we also lose our sense of compassion, empathy and responsibility for each other. And that counts as an incalculable spiritual loss.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!