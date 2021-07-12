Catholic World News

Catholic church goes up in flames in northern Alberta

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The abandoned church was located on the land of the Kehewin Cree Nation (map). A juvenile has been arrested and charged with arson.

