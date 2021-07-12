Catholic World News

‘Institute for the Catechism’ aims to overcome modern challenges to effective catechesis

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport, CT, the chairman of the bishops’ Subcommittee on the Catechism, is overseeing the institute’s creation. “Rather than a physical structure, the institute will be a new process by which publishers of catechetical materials and the developers of catechetical content will work with the subcommittee to address modern challenges to catechesis,” according to the report.



“Catechesis has changed in that the larger society has become more secular, and catechetical materials have migrated to different forms of materials that were not common 25 years ago — particularly the electronic platform,” Bishop Caggiano explained.

