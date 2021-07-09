Catholic World News

Azerbaijan blocks access to monastery

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Azerbaijani military forces have blocked access to an Armenian Apostolic monastery for several weeks. The Dadivank Monastery is located near the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and protected by a Russian peacekeeping force. The monks are reportedly safe, but the faithful are unable to attend services at the monastery. Azerbaijan has declined to explain why roads to the monastery have been blockaded.

