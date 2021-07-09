Catholic World News

Vatican foundation honors Arab prince with humanitarian award

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis has presented Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi with its “Man of Humanity” award. The crown prince was a central figure in organizing and hosting the event that led to the signing of the “Human Fraternity” document signed by Pope Francis and Sheik Ahmed Al Tayyeb in 2019.



The crown prince also controls the foreign policy of Abu Dhabi, and has been criticized for the use of military force in Libya and Yemen.



Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, the prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education, presented the award while visiting Abu Dhabi this week. The cardinal also signed an agreement allowing for religious education in the Catholic schools of the emirate.

