Federal appeals court: Ban on proselytizing at outdoor market violates free speech rights

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Ryan Denton is an evangelical Christian, and proselytizing is a tenet of his faith,” the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals noted in its decision. “When he arrived at the El Paso Art and Farmers Market to proselytize, City officials told Denton that City policy prohibited proselytizing within the Market’s perimeter. Denton sued.”

