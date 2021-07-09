Catholic World News

Pastors often discussed election, pandemic and racism in fall of 2020

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 67% of congregations in the US heard at least one sermon on the election during fall 2020, according to the survey. The election was far less likely to be mentioned in Catholic sermons (41%) than in evangelical Protestant (73%), black Protestant (63%), or mainline Protestant (63%) sermons.

