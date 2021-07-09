Catholic World News

Another church burns down in Saskatchewan

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Once a church for Polish immigrants in the Redberry Lake region, the building was “community landmark where people would gather and take wedding photos,” CTV News reported.

