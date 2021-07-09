Catholic World News

Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 234 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 96% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.



According to the report, the number of Catholic schools in Pakistan has fallen from 504 to 355 since 2010; 63 have closed in the Diocese of Faisalabad alone. “Several schools had broken windows, unhygienic toilets and no benches or chairs for the students,” according to one study.

