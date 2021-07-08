Catholic World News

Pope condemns assassination of Haitian leader

July 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message sent from his hospital room, Pope Francis offered his condolences to the family of Haitian President Jovenel Moise—with a special note of concern for the slain leader’s wife, who was also severely wounded in the attack. The papal statement condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!