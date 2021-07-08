Catholic World News

Parents who gave $1.35M sue Florida Catholic school, ask for return of donation

July 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that the school has strayed from fidelity to Catholic teaching, the parents have sued the Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa. In a lawsuit, they allege that “the Academy lost its way, distancing itself from mainstream Catholicism, and embracing the new, politically correct divisive and ‘woke’ culture where gender identity, human sexuality and pregnancy termination among other ‘hot-button issues’ took center stage.”



The school’s attorney responded, “We can discern no motivation behind the lawsuit other than attention-seeking by your clients, and a desire by you to build a brand.”

