Mayor of Canadian territory’s capital rips Church, announces he will seek end of property tax exemption

July 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Nunatsiaq News

CWN Editor's Note: Kenny Bell is mayor of Iqaluit, the capital and largest city in the Canadian territory of Nunavut (map).



“Tax exemptions, as a whole, are supposed to be for groups that do the community good,” he said. “It’s very clear that the Catholic Church hasn’t done the community any good.” Bell added, “We’re not retaliating against them; they literally killed thousands of children.”

