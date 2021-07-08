Catholic World News

Statue outside North Carolina basilica restored after vandalism

July 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic News Herald (Diocese of Charlotte)

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism at the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in Asheville is one of over 75 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at US parishes since May 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!