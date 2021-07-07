Catholic World News

Former Vatican finance official says trial will exonerate him of charges

July 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Tommaso Di Ruzza, the former director of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority, has expressed confidence that a Vatican tribunal will clear him of the charges brought against him by Vatican prosecutors. Di Ruzza told reporters: “I am serene and confident that the truth of the facts and my innocence will emerge and will be clarified soon by the Vatican judicial authorities.”

