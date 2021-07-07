Catholic World News

Freedom of opinion and political correctness: An interview with Cardinal Müller

July 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1947, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017. “Cancel culture,” he says in this interview, “is just another name for the brainwashing that the Communists in China and the Soviet Union developed to the utmost perfection.”

